Terra Mangum, MN is accepting new patients.
Terra Mangum, MN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Terra Mangum, MN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmonds, WA.
Terra Mangum works at
Locations
Virginia Mason Edmonds Family Medicine7315 212th St SW Ste 101, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Terra Mangum is absolutely amazing. I only recently started seeing her, but she listens to me without making me feeling judged and gives me all options with her recommendations. I feel comfortable going to see her, no matter what for.
About Terra Mangum, MN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1366795908
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Terra Mangum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Terra Mangum accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Terra Mangum using Healthline FindCare.
Terra Mangum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Terra Mangum works at
