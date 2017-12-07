See All Family Doctors in Edmonds, WA
Terra Mangum, MN

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Terra Mangum, MN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmonds, WA. 

Terra Mangum works at Virginia Mason Edmonds Family Medicine in Edmonds, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Edmonds Family Medicine
    7315 212th St SW Ste 101, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Terra Mangum, MN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1366795908
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

