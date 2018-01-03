Terra Petrella-Shipman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terra Petrella-Shipman, MFT
Overview
Terra Petrella-Shipman, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Carlsbad, CA.
Locations
Carlsbad Collaborative Counseling Center6994 El Camino Real Ste 205B, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Directions (760) 331-3862
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am a successful local Carlsbad businessman. In short, I have seen Ms Shipman now for several months encompassing several sessions. She has asked and required of me to answer very difficult questions about myself and my life history. I have learned where to execute my energies in the most positive ways. I think her very much for assisting me in opening my eyes to the realities of my own personal life. I strongly recommend Ms Shipman to anyone who truly wants to grow.
About Terra Petrella-Shipman, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Terra Petrella-Shipman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Terra Petrella-Shipman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terra Petrella-Shipman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terra Petrella-Shipman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terra Petrella-Shipman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.