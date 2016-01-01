See All Family Doctors in Mesa, AZ
Terrain Foust, FNP-C

Family Medicine
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Terrain Foust, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY.

Terrain Foust works at Foundations Family Practice, Mesa, AZ in Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foundations Family Practice
    550 W Baseline Rd # 102-195, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 330-0854
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Terrain Foust, FNP-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1720328834
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Terrain Foust has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Terrain Foust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Terrain Foust works at Foundations Family Practice, Mesa, AZ in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Terrain Foust’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Terrain Foust. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terrain Foust.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terrain Foust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terrain Foust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

