Terri Cevola, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Terri Cevola, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA. 

Terri Cevola works at Terri Cevola,Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Sacramento CA in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Terri Cevola,Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Sacramento CA
    3101 I St Ste 102, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 512-0460
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 22, 2016
    I have been seeing Terri Cevola for a number of years now. In my teens I had seen other therapists that were just not the right fit. After getting a recommendation to meet Terri Cevola and doing so I have found my fit for a therapist. One I feel comfortable with and can share things freely to be able to work through what happens in life.
    K Flowers in Orangevale, CA — Jun 22, 2016
    About Terri Cevola, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700916442
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Terri Cevola, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Terri Cevola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Terri Cevola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Terri Cevola works at Terri Cevola,Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Sacramento CA in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Terri Cevola’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Terri Cevola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terri Cevola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terri Cevola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terri Cevola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

