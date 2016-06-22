Terri Cevola, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Terri Cevola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Terri Cevola, LMFT
Overview
Terri Cevola, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA.
Terri Cevola works at
Locations
-
1
Terri Cevola,Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Sacramento CA3101 I St Ste 102, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 512-0460
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Terri Cevola?
I have been seeing Terri Cevola for a number of years now. In my teens I had seen other therapists that were just not the right fit. After getting a recommendation to meet Terri Cevola and doing so I have found my fit for a therapist. One I feel comfortable with and can share things freely to be able to work through what happens in life.
About Terri Cevola, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1700916442
Frequently Asked Questions
Terri Cevola accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terri Cevola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Terri Cevola works at
9 patients have reviewed Terri Cevola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terri Cevola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terri Cevola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terri Cevola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.