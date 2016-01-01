Dr. Terri Christiansen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christiansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Terri Christiansen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Frankfort, IL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa.
Locations
Professional Office Building5 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 Directions (708) 942-7479
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Terri Christiansen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1972652170
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
Dr. Christiansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
