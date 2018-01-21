Dr. Terri Copans, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terri Copans, PHD
Dr. Terri Copans, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Newburgh, NY.
Hudson River Neuropsychology372 Fullerton Ave Ste 2, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 232-1331
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- Aetna
I saw Dr. Copans because of concerns with my memory. She is pleasant and patient. She is very thorough with her testing and even referred me to a therapist group to treat my anxiety and depression. It turned out to be a great referral and I am still with the same therapist today.
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1942382536
