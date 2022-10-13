Dr. Greer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terri Greer, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terri Greer, PHD is a Counselor in East Wenatchee, WA.
Locations
Terri Greer-Bach, PhD630 Valley Mall Pkwy, East Wenatchee, WA 98802 Directions (509) 387-1533
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I believe that regular counseling sessions are a critical part of our relationship-improving toolkit. We have been working with Terri for several years. “Coach,” as we like to call her, is with us through the good times as well as the bad. If you want a counselor who tells you what you want to hear and takes your money, look elsewhere. If you want one who isn’t afraid to tell you what you need to hear, whether you like it or not, then take a number and get on the wait list. She’s booked solid for a reason.
About Dr. Terri Greer, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1023263829
Education & Certifications
- Washington State University
