Terri Koschnick accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terri Koschnick, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Terri Koschnick, LMFT is a Counselor in Oconomowoc, WI.
Locations
- 1 1230 Corporate Center Dr Ste 100, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 Directions (262) 789-1191
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, intuitive. She is wonderful and makes you feel so comfortable! She really connects with her patients and she has helped me through a very difficult journey. I love also that she brings a Christian perspective to her counsel.
About Terri Koschnick, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1558463786
Frequently Asked Questions
Terri Koschnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Terri Koschnick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terri Koschnick.
