Terri St Clair, FNP

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Terri St Clair, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC. 

Terri St Clair works at Novant Health Diabetes & Nutrition - Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Diabetes & Nutrition - Salisbury
    1904 Jake Alexander Blvd W Ste 301, Salisbury, NC 28147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1046
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Terri St Clair, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1295265098
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

