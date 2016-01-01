See All Nurse Practitioners in Cold Spring, NY
Terry Alexander, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Terry Alexander, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Terry Alexander, FNP

Terry Alexander, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cold Spring, NY. 

Terry Alexander works at ColumbiaDoctors - 1756 Route 9D in Cold Spring, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Terry Alexander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cipriano N. Vamenta III
    1756 Route 9D, Cold Spring, NY 10516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 265-1006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Terry Alexander?

    Photo: Terry Alexander, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Terry Alexander, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Terry Alexander to family and friends

    Terry Alexander's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Terry Alexander

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Terry Alexander, FNP.

    About Terry Alexander, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215149752
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Terry Alexander, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Terry Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Terry Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Terry Alexander works at ColumbiaDoctors - 1756 Route 9D in Cold Spring, NY. View the full address on Terry Alexander’s profile.

    Terry Alexander has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terry Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terry Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Terry Alexander, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.