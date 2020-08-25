Terry Davis, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Terry Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Terry Davis, PA-C
Overview
Terry Davis, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV.
Terry Davis works at
Locations
Thomas Dermatology6170 N Durango Dr # 140, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 430-5333Monday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have complete faith in Terry. I appreciate that he’s thorough, friendly and never rushes the visit. His staff is also efficient and friendly. He has moved to Thomas Dermatology at 6170 N. Durango. HIGHLY RECOMMEND
About Terry Davis, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1093737371
