Dr. Terry Eagle, DC
Overview
Dr. Terry Eagle, DC is a Chiropractor in New Hyde Park, NY.
Locations
Long Island Skin3 Delaware Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 608-2880
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
She knows her stuff and has amazing bed side manner ... Not something you find these days. She is also really passionate about what she does which makes a great experience. She actually gave me answers to my questions. Would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a chiropractor!
About Dr. Terry Eagle, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1972542728
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eagle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Eagle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eagle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.