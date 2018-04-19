Terry Edwards, EDD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Terry Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Terry Edwards, EDD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Terry Edwards, EDD is a Psychologist in Nashville, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 417 Welshwood Dr Ste 206, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 791-3449
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Terry Edwards?
She was very helpful and kind. I liked that she did not just listen to me talk. She allowed me a lot of time and she was patient
About Terry Edwards, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1740337872
Frequently Asked Questions
Terry Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Terry Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Edwards.
