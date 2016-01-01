Dr. Terry Friedman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Friedman, OD
Overview of Dr. Terry Friedman, OD
Dr. Terry Friedman, OD is an Optometrist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
The Eye Care Group and Associates9350 SW 72nd St Ste 119, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 274-5070
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Terry Friedman, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1740350263
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.