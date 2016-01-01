Overview of Dr. Terry Goodman, OD

Dr. Terry Goodman, OD is an Optometrist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Optometry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.