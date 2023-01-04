See All Counselors in Anderson, IN
Terry Green, LMHC

Counseling
Overview

Terry Green, LMHC is a Counselor in Anderson, IN. 

Terry Green works at Anderson Center of St Johns-secure Care in Anderson, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Anderson Center of St Johns-secure Care
    2210 Jackson St, Anderson, IN 46016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 646-8486
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 04, 2023
    Terry is in my opinion not only the best child counselor but now that I’m an adult even an adult one…he isn't judgmental he listens and try’s to see from your pov….he helps you understand if you are having troubles understanding something….he explains things thoroughly i have been seeing him since i was like 11 and not one time have i ever felt uncomfortable he’s probably the only person that has gotten me to open up and wasn’t rushy about it at all he’s patient and kind I definitely recommend him for children and people who have issues with opening up or have trust issues..he’s the best i always hated going to any appointment but going to terry has always been a priority for me because of how helpful he is if it wasn't for him i probably wouldn’t be as far as i am today with my issues
    Katie — Jan 04, 2023
    About Terry Green, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639107535
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Terry Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Terry Green works at Anderson Center of St Johns-secure Care in Anderson, IN. View the full address on Terry Green’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Terry Green. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terry Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terry Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

