Terry Green accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terry Green, LMHC
Overview
Terry Green, LMHC is a Counselor in Anderson, IN.
Terry Green works at
Locations
Anderson Center of St Johns-secure Care2210 Jackson St, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 646-8486
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Terry is in my opinion not only the best child counselor but now that I’m an adult even an adult one…he isn't judgmental he listens and try’s to see from your pov….he helps you understand if you are having troubles understanding something….he explains things thoroughly i have been seeing him since i was like 11 and not one time have i ever felt uncomfortable he’s probably the only person that has gotten me to open up and wasn’t rushy about it at all he’s patient and kind I definitely recommend him for children and people who have issues with opening up or have trust issues..he’s the best i always hated going to any appointment but going to terry has always been a priority for me because of how helpful he is if it wasn't for him i probably wouldn’t be as far as i am today with my issues
About Terry Green, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1639107535
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Terry Green. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Green.
