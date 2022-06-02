Terry Hallmark, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Terry Hallmark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Terry Hallmark, LPC
Terry Hallmark, LPC is a Counselor in Dallas, TX.
Terry Hallmark M.A., L.P.C.4300 MacArthur Ave Ste 260, Dallas, TX 75209 Directions (972) 814-4795Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I visited with Terry Hallmark for a few years. It was like talking with my best friend. I loved her patient manner with my myriad of questions.
- Counseling
- English
- 1194881243
