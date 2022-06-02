See All Counselors in Dallas, TX
Terry Hallmark, LPC

Counseling
4.4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Terry Hallmark, LPC is a Counselor in Dallas, TX. 

Terry Hallmark works at Terry Hallmark M.A., L.P.C. in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Terry Hallmark M.A., L.P.C.
    4300 MacArthur Ave Ste 260, Dallas, TX 75209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 814-4795
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 02, 2022
    I visited with Terry Hallmark for a few years. It was like talking with my best friend. I loved her patient manner with my myriad of questions.
    Mike Rowley — Jun 02, 2022
    Photo: Terry Hallmark, LPC
    About Terry Hallmark, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194881243
