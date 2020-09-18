Terry Henges has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Terry Henges, PA-C
Overview of Terry Henges, PA-C
Terry Henges, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chapel Hill, NC.
Terry Henges works at
Terry Henges' Office Locations
Chapel Hill Dermatology891 Willow Dr Ste 1, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 942-3106
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Terry for recurring skin and nail issues on both hands. I had seen two dermatologists prior with no improvement and was being treated for eczema. Terry was the first to tell me that the symptoms I had were not consistent with eczema and he was right - upon going off the medication I had been wrongly prescribed, I immediately improved. He had so much knowledge and insight, was warm and friendly, and was able to refer me to a nail specialist. Highly recommend.
About Terry Henges, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1467435412
Frequently Asked Questions
Terry Henges accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terry Henges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Terry Henges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Henges.
