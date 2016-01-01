Terry Kallner Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terry Kallner Jr, FNP
Overview of Terry Kallner Jr, FNP
Terry Kallner Jr, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Schenectady, NY.
Terry Kallner Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Terry Kallner Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Hometown Health Centers1044 State St, Schenectady, NY 12307 Directions (518) 370-1441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Terry Kallner Jr?
About Terry Kallner Jr, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578049334
Frequently Asked Questions
Terry Kallner Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Terry Kallner Jr works at
Terry Kallner Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Kallner Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terry Kallner Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terry Kallner Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.