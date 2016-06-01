Dr. Perkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terry Perkins, PHD
Overview
Dr. Terry Perkins, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Thousand Oaks, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 100 E Thousand Oaks Blvd Ste 180, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 499-2304
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perkins?
Dr. Terry has really helped me with levels of stress and anxiety with analogies that allow me to take a breathe and calm myself down knowing that the sun will come up tomorrow. She always know the right thing to say when I have so many questions regarding my life and problems that I face on a daily basis. I would recommend any family members or friends to go see her for any reason that does not make sense to them or that they are overburdened with daily. The best psychologist I have ever seen
About Dr. Terry Perkins, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1790747095
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.