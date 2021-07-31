Terry Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Terry Smith, FNP
Overview of Terry Smith, FNP
Terry Smith, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Naples, FL.
Terry Smith works at
Terry Smith's Office Locations
Jeffrey A Alper MD PA6605 Hillway Cir Ste 101, Naples, FL 34112 Directions (239) 262-6550
- Aetna
- EmblemHealth
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Terry Smith has been my Dr for abut 5 years now. She has very good bedside manner. She is very knowledgeable, very experienced and likes to prevent problems if possible. She works with the patient at a necessary but comfortable pace for both. Her staff is terrific. The office is neat and clean at all times. I highly recommend Terry if you need someone to effectively manage your chronic health conditions in the area of Rheumatology.
About Terry Smith, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508952292
Terry Smith accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terry Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Terry Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Smith.
Terry Smith offers both online and phone appointment scheduling.