Dr. Tatum accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terry Tatum, DC
Overview
Dr. Terry Tatum, DC is a Chiropractor in Tulsa, OK.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3952 S Hudson Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 622-9655
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tatum?
I believe in Dr Tatum so much. I’ve had low back pain. I went in for a chiropractor exam , therapy and adjustments. I’m doing so well and the chiropractic care I received is the best. The staff is amazing. I’m sending my son to Dr Tatum and that tells you I trust him. He’s the best. Currently I have an inversion foot fracture. I chose to follow up with chiropractic care since there is nothing medical can do. Dr Tatum will continue my adjustments. Just wearing the boot hurts my back because it’s ~ an inch or two higher than my shoe, so I need my chiropractor. I love the care I get.
About Dr. Terry Tatum, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1295742435
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tatum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.