Dr. Terry Thomas, PHD
Dr. Terry Thomas, PHD is a Counselor in Monroe, LA.
Dr. Thomas works at
HealthPoint Center, 1818 Avenue Of America, Monroe, LA 71201
About Dr. Terry Thomas, PHD
Counseling
English, Spanish
- 1356668560
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Thomas speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
