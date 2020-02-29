Dr. Thoroughman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terry Thoroughman, DC
Overview
Dr. Terry Thoroughman, DC is a Chiropractor in Nicholasville, KY.
Locations
- 1 702 S Main St, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Directions (859) 885-2225
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
God send heals every problem I've had since 1995 with reflexology and adjustments. Very decent man . refered friends and family and they fill the same way
About Dr. Terry Thoroughman, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1497826937
Frequently Asked Questions
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thoroughman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thoroughman.
