Dr. Terry Tolle, DC
Overview
Dr. Terry Tolle, DC is a Chiropractor in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS.
Dr. Tolle works at
Locations
Calmare Treatment Center5135 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 991-5710
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I play lacrosse and Was getting Dry needling to my hamstrings and it hurt bad. I came to see Dr Tolle and he did shockwave therapy on my hamstrings and I feel really good and I’m finally able to get back on the field to play lacrosse! Dr Tolle is the absolute best.
About Dr. Terry Tolle, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1124131826
Education & Certifications
- LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolle accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolle.
