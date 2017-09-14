Dr. Weyl accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terry Weyl, PHD
Overview
Dr. Terry Weyl, PHD is a Psychologist in Placerville, CA.
Dr. Weyl works at
Locations
Motherlode Chiropractic Center941 Spring St Ste 5, Placerville, CA 95667 Directions (530) 341-8772
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Seeing Dr. Weyl at his office in Placerville. Going well, better than I thought it would. Making a difference in my relationship with my family. Nice staff and very easy to reach. Even saw my wife and I on a weekend!
About Dr. Terry Weyl, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1376702415
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weyl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weyl works at
