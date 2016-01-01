Dr. Terrylee Maimone, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maimone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrylee Maimone, OD is an Optometrist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Optometry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / College of Optometry.
Rocha Family Eye Care PC322 E STATE RT 4, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 489-8868
- 2 1135 Main Ave # 1, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (973) 685-7280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Optometry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / College of Optometry
- William Paterson College
Dr. Maimone speaks Spanish.
