See All Physicians Assistants in Nashua, NH
Tess Wiggin, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Tess Wiggin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tess Wiggin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Nashua, NH. 

Tess Wiggin works at CONVENIENTMD LLC NASHUA in Nashua, NH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Convenientmd LLC Nashua
    565 Amherst St, Nashua, NH 03063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 578-3347

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Tess Wiggin?

Sep 14, 2021
I never write reviews, but I had to share. Dr. Wiggin saw me when my local Urgent Care was about to close for the night. She didn’t rush my appointment although I was so last minute, and took the time to investigate my issue and ask me plenty of questions. She was so personable and made me feel like I wasn’t just a number. I’ve been to so many different doctors who rush me out of the appointment, and I did not feel that way with Dr Wiggin at all. I would totally go to her for my PCP if I could!
maddie — Sep 14, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Tess Wiggin, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Tess Wiggin, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Tess Wiggin to family and friends

Tess Wiggin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Tess Wiggin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tess Wiggin, PA-C.

About Tess Wiggin, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1194371591
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tess Wiggin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Tess Wiggin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tess Wiggin works at CONVENIENTMD LLC NASHUA in Nashua, NH. View the full address on Tess Wiggin’s profile.

Tess Wiggin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tess Wiggin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tess Wiggin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tess Wiggin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Tess Wiggin, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.