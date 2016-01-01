See All Nurse Practitioners in Muscle Shoals, AL
Thaddeus Boughton, ANP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Thaddeus Boughton, ANP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Thaddeus Boughton, ANP-BC

Thaddeus Boughton, ANP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Muscle Shoals, AL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Taylor King
Taylor King
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Micah Montgomery
Micah Montgomery
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Marissa Ramsey
Marissa Ramsey
5.0 (3)
View Profile

Thaddeus Boughton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1110 E 6th St Ste E, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Thaddeus Boughton?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Thaddeus Boughton, ANP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Thaddeus Boughton, ANP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Thaddeus Boughton to family and friends

    Thaddeus Boughton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Thaddeus Boughton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Thaddeus Boughton, ANP-BC.

    About Thaddeus Boughton, ANP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043553357
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thaddeus Boughton, ANP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thaddeus Boughton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Thaddeus Boughton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thaddeus Boughton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Thaddeus Boughton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thaddeus Boughton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thaddeus Boughton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Thaddeus Boughton, ANP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.