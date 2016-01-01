Thaddeus Boughton, ANP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thaddeus Boughton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Thaddeus Boughton, ANP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Thaddeus Boughton, ANP-BC
Thaddeus Boughton, ANP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Muscle Shoals, AL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thaddeus Boughton's Office Locations
- 1 1110 E 6th St Ste E, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Thaddeus Boughton?
About Thaddeus Boughton, ANP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043553357
Frequently Asked Questions
Thaddeus Boughton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thaddeus Boughton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Thaddeus Boughton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Thaddeus Boughton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thaddeus Boughton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thaddeus Boughton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.