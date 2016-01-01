Thanhtruc Phan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thanhtruc Phan, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Thanhtruc Phan, FNP-C
Thanhtruc Phan, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in La Mesa, CA.
Thanhtruc Phan works at
Thanhtruc Phan's Office Locations
-
1
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc5525 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (858) 499-2711
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Thanhtruc Phan?
About Thanhtruc Phan, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578928321
Frequently Asked Questions
Thanhtruc Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Thanhtruc Phan works at
Thanhtruc Phan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Thanhtruc Phan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thanhtruc Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thanhtruc Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.