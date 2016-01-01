See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Francisco, CA
Thao Do, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Thao Do, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
1.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Thao Do, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Francisco, CA. 

Thao Do works at Ucsf in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Eli Gifford
Eli Gifford
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Kimberly Buksa, MA
Kimberly Buksa, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Michael Morris, LMFT
Michael Morris, LMFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ucsf
    939 Market St Fl 4, San Francisco, CA 94103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 597-8022

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Thao Do?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Thao Do, MFT
How would you rate your experience with Thao Do, MFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Thao Do to family and friends

Thao Do's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Thao Do

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Thao Do, MFT.

About Thao Do, MFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1649346859
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thao Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Thao Do. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thao Do.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thao Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thao Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Thao Do, MFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.