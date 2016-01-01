Dr. Thao Nguyen, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thao Nguyen, OD
Overview of Dr. Thao Nguyen, OD
Dr. Thao Nguyen, OD is an Optometrist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Vision Center 30-235720910 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 515-6708
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantica
- Ambetter
- Davis Vision
- Medicaid
- Spectera
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thao Nguyen, OD
- Optometry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1205934858
Education & Certifications
- Baltimore VA Hosp
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- University Of Maryland
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
Dr. Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
