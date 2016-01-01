Thao Phan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Thao Phan, MA
Overview
Thao Phan, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Austin, TX.
Locations
- 1 14101 W Highway 290 Ste 700A, Austin, TX 78737 Directions (512) 650-3925
Ratings & Reviews
About Thao Phan, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1093921488
Frequently Asked Questions
Thao Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Thao Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thao Phan.
