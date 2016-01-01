See All Nurse Practitioners in Citrus Heights, CA
Thaomee Vang, FNP-BC

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Thaomee Vang, FNP-BC

Thaomee Vang, FNP-BC is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Citrus Heights, CA. 

Thaomee Vang works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Thaomee Vang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    7115 Greenback Ln Fl 2, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Thaomee Vang, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hmong
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1447528674
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

