Dr. Thara Bacchus, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bacchus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thara Bacchus, OD
Overview of Dr. Thara Bacchus, OD
Dr. Thara Bacchus, OD is an Optometrist in Clermont, FL.
Dr. Bacchus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bacchus' Office Locations
-
1
Vision Center 30-26951450 Johns Lake Rd, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 243-5652
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bacchus?
Dr. Bacchus has been our family’s favorite for over 10 years. She is conscientious and thorough and even found a rare eye condition in one of my children. I recommend her highly and would not dream of going anywhere else.
About Dr. Thara Bacchus, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1093917460
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bacchus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bacchus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bacchus works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacchus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacchus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacchus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacchus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.