Dr. Thara Bacchus, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Thara Bacchus, OD

Dr. Thara Bacchus, OD is an Optometrist in Clermont, FL. 

Dr. Bacchus works at Walmart Vision Center in Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bacchus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vision Center 30-2695
    Vision Center 30-2695
    1450 Johns Lake Rd, Clermont, FL 34711
    (352) 243-5652

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 22, 2020
Dr. Bacchus has been our family’s favorite for over 10 years. She is conscientious and thorough and even found a rare eye condition in one of my children. I recommend her highly and would not dream of going anywhere else.
MJ Coleman — Nov 22, 2020
Photo: Dr. Thara Bacchus, OD
About Dr. Thara Bacchus, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093917460
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thara Bacchus, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bacchus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bacchus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bacchus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bacchus works at Walmart Vision Center in Clermont, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bacchus’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacchus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacchus.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacchus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacchus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

