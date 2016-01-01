Dr. Theodore Judd, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Theodore Judd, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bellingham, WA.
Stress Management and Biofeedback12 Bellwether Way Ste 223, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 543-8333
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- Princeton University
Dr. Judd accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Judd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Judd speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Judd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Judd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Judd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.