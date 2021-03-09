Dr. Koukles accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theodore Koukles, DC
Overview
Dr. Theodore Koukles, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI.
Dr. Koukles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Koukles Chiropractic Clinic44777 Hayes Rd Ste A, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 279-3392
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koukles?
Dr. Koukles really knows his stuff. I went to another Chiropractor before him and they had me coming three days a week and did not correct neck or back problems. I started going to Dr. Koukles over a year ago and I can now walk a lot better and no longer need injections in my back for pain. He has helped my back and neck and I only need to maintain my issues one day a week compared to other Chiropractors who keep you coming back for more money. Way to Koukles chiropractic.
About Dr. Theodore Koukles, DC
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1649277096
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koukles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koukles works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Koukles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koukles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koukles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koukles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.