Dr. Theodore Viti Jr, DC
Dr. Theodore Viti Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Elk Grove Village, IL.
Family Chiropractic Health Center PC1002 Rohlwing Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 891-1313
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Viti is a wonderful doctor. He is so genuine and you don't find that often with doctors anymore. He takes the time to listen to you and explains things so you understand. He is also very proactive and if he feels like you're not getting better, he will make sure you do additional testing to rule out all options. I highly recommend him!
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1356438642
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Viti Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viti Jr.
