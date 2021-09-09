Dr. Wasserman accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theodore Wasserman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Wasserman, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 21301 Powerline Rd Ste 209, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 451-8408
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I went to Dr. Wasserman before we were married to make sure our disagreements weren't foreboding of a future of unhappiness. We have been married now 31 years and were googling his name to see if he was still in business. So much of his advice and insights from back remain with us today. Dr. Wasserman doesn't just sit in a corner, lightly snoring as you pour out your heart to him. He actively listens and observes your body language and explains "you" to you. He gave my husband the advice to not say "I can't" but rather "I don't choose to," which was a bit of a lightbulb moment for us. To this day, 31 years later, we look back on our sessions with Dr. Wasserman fondly.
About Dr. Theodore Wasserman, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1437296159
