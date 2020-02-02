Overview

Dr. Theodore Xenos, DC is a Chiropractor in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.



Dr. Xenos works at Westchester Medical Care in Bronx, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.