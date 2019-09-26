See All Nurse Practitioners in Oxnard, CA
Theresa Broms, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Theresa Broms, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oxnard, CA. 

Theresa Broms works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County
    2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 120, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 485-7877
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Theresa Broms, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265531354
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

