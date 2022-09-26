Theresa Burbank accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Theresa Burbank, MALPC
Overview
Theresa Burbank, MALPC is a Counselor in Conroe, TX.
Theresa Burbank works at
Locations
Counseling Center of Montgomery County PLLC212 Conroe Dr, Conroe, TX 77301 Directions (936) 760-1880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Health Choice
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
She has been a phenomenal counselor. Currently going through a custody issue that has my son very upset. She is able to get him to engage and speak with her; he comes out of her office in such good spirits which gives me peace of mind. She has given me much needed tools on how to handle the difficult challenges that have arose and life changing suggestions that when implemented immediately improved my sons mood and behaviors. She takes time to listen to concerns, give advice and genuinely cares about the health and happiness of my child. So very grateful and blessed to have crossed paths.
About Theresa Burbank, MALPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1083608988
Theresa Burbank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
