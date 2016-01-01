Theresa Contreras accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Theresa Contreras, LMFT
Overview
Theresa Contreras, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Diego, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 7297 Ronson Rd Ste H, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 278-6603
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Theresa Contreras?
About Theresa Contreras, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1285056721
Frequently Asked Questions
Theresa Contreras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Theresa Contreras has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Contreras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Contreras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theresa Contreras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.