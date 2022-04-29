Theresa Corey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Theresa Corey, APRN
Overview of Theresa Corey, APRN
Theresa Corey, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL.
Theresa Corey works at
Theresa Corey's Office Locations
-
1
LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Bass Rd16271 Bass Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-7100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Theresa Corey?
These professionals listen to their patients & thoroughly explain decisions.
About Theresa Corey, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023149481
Frequently Asked Questions
Theresa Corey accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Theresa Corey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Theresa Corey works at
38 patients have reviewed Theresa Corey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Corey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Corey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theresa Corey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.