Dr. Theresa Covington, PHD

Neuropsychology
2.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Theresa Covington, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Palo Alto University.

Dr. Covington works at CNY Neuropsychology and Counseling in Liverpool, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CNY Neuropsychology and Counseling
    290 Elwood Davis Rd Ste 290, Liverpool, NY 13088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 935-3037

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 04, 2020
    I just started sessions with Doctor Covington through Telehealth. Our exchange in conversation was great no pressure. Openness was there , I felt no hidden judgement, felt freely to speak my mind . Genuineness, to encourage me to create strategies to empower and improve my overall mental and physical health is a goal that I welcome to explore and master with her to take on my very demanding and challenging life.
    A new patient — Dec 04, 2020
    About Dr. Theresa Covington, PHD

    Neuropsychology
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    30 years of experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1952470635
    • 1952470635
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UC Davis Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • VA Palo Alto Healthcare System
    Internship
    Palo Alto University
    • Palo Alto University
    Medical Education
    San Jose State University
    • San Jose State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theresa Covington, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Covington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Covington works at CNY Neuropsychology and Counseling in Liverpool, NY. View the full address on Dr. Covington’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Covington. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

