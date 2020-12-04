Overview

Dr. Theresa Covington, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Palo Alto University.



Dr. Covington works at CNY Neuropsychology and Counseling in Liverpool, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.