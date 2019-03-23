See All Nurse Practitioners in Belmont, MA
Theresa Damien, PMHNP-BC

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Theresa Damien, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Belmont, MA. They completed their fellowship with McLean Hospital Dnp Residecy

Theresa Damien works at MCLEAN HOSPITAL, Belmont, MA in Belmont, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Ambulatory Care
    115 Mill St, Belmont, MA 02478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 855-2789
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare of Oklahoma
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Theresa Damien, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841584299
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McLean Hospital Dnp Residecy
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • McLean Hospital Anbulatory Caes
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Regis. College Bsn Nursin
    Undergraduate School

