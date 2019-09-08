Dr. Desantis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theresa Desantis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Theresa Desantis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Farmingdale, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1111 Broadhollow Rd Ste 204, Farmingdale, NY 11735 Directions (631) 414-7181
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeSantis was extremely helpful in getting results of trauma and how it was negatively impacting all facets of my life. I feel like a new person and look forward to seeing her every week! I had been to other therapists but there is nothing like working with this one
About Dr. Theresa Desantis, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1194883884
Dr. Desantis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Desantis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desantis.
