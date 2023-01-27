See All Physicians Assistants in Jacksonville, FL
Theresa Eckert, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Theresa Eckert, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (17)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Theresa Eckert, PA-C

Theresa Eckert, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. 

Theresa Eckert works at Florida Urogynecology LLC in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Michael Perry, PA-C
Michael Perry, PA-C
4.6 (46)
View Profile
Angela Yavny, PA-C
Angela Yavny, PA-C
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Erin Hector, PA-C
Erin Hector, PA-C
5.0 (27)
View Profile

Theresa Eckert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Urogynecology LLC
    6885 Belfort Oaks Pl Ste 110, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 652-0373
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Theresa Eckert?

    Jan 27, 2023
    Theresa makes you feel at ease, listens to your concerns, and takes the time to answer questions fully. She handles examinations in a gentle way and interacts with you in very professional and fun manner. I have only had the best experience with Theresa!
    Barb G. — Jan 27, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Theresa Eckert, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Theresa Eckert, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Theresa Eckert to family and friends

    Theresa Eckert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Theresa Eckert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Theresa Eckert, PA-C.

    About Theresa Eckert, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881947760
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Theresa Eckert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Theresa Eckert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Theresa Eckert works at Florida Urogynecology LLC in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Theresa Eckert’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Theresa Eckert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Eckert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Eckert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theresa Eckert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Theresa Eckert, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.