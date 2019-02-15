Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theresa Harris, DC
Dr. Theresa Harris, DC is a Chiropractor in Metairie, LA.
Dr. Harris works at
Waguespack Chiropractic722 Phosphor Ave, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (504) 835-3736
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
First-time patients are required by all licensed chiropractors to view a video overview of the science of chiropractic. After that, there is no more than a 30-minute wait at Dr.Harris' office. She and her staff are caring and knowlegeable, and you will be pleased with the care and subsequent results you feel. I am a 40-year healthcare professional so I know what I am talking abut. If you are on the fence about which nola chiropractor to choose, do not hesitate to see Dr. Harris!
About Dr. Theresa Harris, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1740249903
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
