Theresa Johnson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Theresa Johnson, LPC
Overview
Theresa Johnson, LPC is a Counselor in Covington, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5001 Highway 190 East Service Rd Ste B1, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (504) 931-6929
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Theresa Johnson?
Compassionate, kind, and professional. Strongly recommend.
About Theresa Johnson, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1912410481
Frequently Asked Questions
Theresa Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Theresa Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Johnson.
